Chaoba wins silver in cycling Nationals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 23 : E Chaoba Devi of Manipur won a silver medal in the 23rd Senior, Junior and Sub-Junior National Road Cycling Championship 2018 being organised under the supervision of Cycling Federation of India in Haryana.

E Chaoba won the silver medal in the senior 30 km individual time trial event taking a total of 46 minutes 40.189 seconds while Kerala’s Samira Abraham claimed the gold medal in this category finishing the course in 45 minutes 22.421 seconds.