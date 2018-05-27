Char saal Modiji sarkar

Free Thinker

Maharaj: Bizandoo, Modiji has completed four years, time flies; now the next election is knocking at the door, in these years, tell me what are his greatest achievements?

BIzandoo: Eigya, Modiji has successfully completed four years, to me his greatest achievement will always remain ‘his rise as a vibrant symbol of Indian democracy’; a poor boy (now man) becoming the Prime Minister of this huge country is no doubt incredible; we thought that to become the PM one must be a great person with a solid background either Dynastic or Rajgharana or Zamindari or Capitalistic or otherwise. Now he represents the downtrodden class; the rule of the proletariat is almost established.

Maharaj : Bizandoo, you said , ‘Modiji has successfully completed four years’, but in my case you simply said ‘completed 1 year’, why bias towards me ?

Bizandoo : Hujur, once you cross 3 years, it will be called as “successfully completed 3 years “; up to 2 years it is just passing, fluidity is always present; success comes only after 3 years of concretization.

Maharaj : On the premise of the rise and rule of proletariat , will Dr CPI and his party join us as they believe in the same philosophy? But Bizandoo, the problem is the ticket, if he asks for the valley ticket, what will we do?

Bizandoo : Hujur, Dr may not join the Party, he knows we are not fully pro-proletariat because of our association with billionaire Baba, A & A etc; but another Dr may join if you ensure the ticket; people say that you both started the political career together with the ‘hammer’ .Both of you are doing well, having mass base with all and sundry.

Maharaj : Bizandoo, I don’t think he will; but possibilities and politics are the obverse and reverse of the same coin. I joined the Party because of many possibilities; Almighty has seen my sincerity and commitment and made me the Chief.

Bizandoo : Eigya, it was not the almighty who made you the Chief, in fact it was because of your experience and art of mixing; Party’s top brass knew that you can really maneuver in this beautiful land of manipulators and mal-practitioners. You were enthroned just because of your valuable exposure with the earlier mal-administrations.

Maharaj : Forget it, forget it, what are other unique achievements of Modiji ?

Bizandoo : Hujur, his patented achievement is , his good intentions ; his intention to finish corruption, black-money, terrorism; his desire for empowerment of the common masses; and to strengthen women and the downtrodden. Opposition can’t criticize his intentions but they can simply question the progress of his intentions. This is again a feather to his crown.

Maharaj : what is the state of our economy ?

Bizandoo : Amazing Sir, we are the fastest growing economy in the world, faster than China; in the last 4 years FDI is growing by almost double (from 36 billion to 60.08 billion), GST is growing (will make the economy stronger, easier and more transparent); NPA is growing ; Agricultural loan waiver is growing . Demonetization is now a wonder of the world.

Maharaj: Bizandoo , what has happened to public welfare and social security ?

Bizandoo : Magical , today almost everyone is having a bank account/ Jan dhan( windfall during demonetization up to 2 lacs, to be ignored); everybody is covered under the Modicare (Ayushman Bharat ) , world’s largest healthcare system; 50 crore citizens covered, the remaining are almost covered by the Central and State Medical services. Medical treatment and medicines are made cheaper; but whisky and cigarette become costlier.

Maharaj : what about our relation with our neighbors ?

Bizandoo : Maharaj, we are having an excellent relation with Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam. No blockade but minor extortions here and there and little bit of smuggling as usual particularly of ‘drinkos’ and intoxicants and sometimes bullions.

Maharaj : Bizandoo , I mean with the foreign neighbors ?

Bizandoo : Hujur , I am really sorry , we are yet to collect the complete info . But Doklam was a success story. Rohingyas may be allowed to settle in Kaboo valley (our erstwhile land).

Maharaj : Bizandoo ! Bizandoo ! What about real progress in Foreign policy?

Bizandoo : Sirji, Foreign Affairs is terrific, the Heads of SAARC countries came to his oath taking hot ceremony ; Heads of ASEAN countries landed on this year’s Republic Day; he has so far visited 53 countries , many more to cover in the next 6 years or so; all the great leaders of the world hugged him or vice versa ( May and Merkel only Namaste); China is now respecting us because of the extended range of Agni missile; but Pakistan is not afraid of us as they believe that they have more nuclear bombs.