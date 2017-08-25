Charangpat PHC indefinitely closed

THOUBAL, Aug 24 : In connection with the improper functioning of the Primary Health Centre in Charangpat under Wangkhem AC, Thoubal district, locals shut the PHC and staged a sit in protest in front of the Centre.

The protesters stated that the PHC would be indefinitely shut until the demands and needs of the people are fulfilled.

Speaking to media persons, social worker K Jadumani stated that the 24/7 service of the Centre has remained defunct since May and the Centre has only two doctors out of the sanctioned four.

He stated that such improper system of the PHC has created many inconveniences to the people of the area which eventually led the locals to shut down the PHC indefinitely. One of the protesters told our correspondent that after many complaints and notifications to the authority concerned, the State Government issued a transfer order of one Dr Bikram to the PHC on July 15, however, the doctor has not been released by the concerned CMO till date.

Urging the State Government to look into the mater and take necessary action, the protesters waned to launch stringent agitation and to close the PHC until the demands are met with.