Charge hearing on February 4

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 30: With NIA handing over the relevant papers of the charge sheet in connection with the arms missing case from 2nd Manipur Rifle Arms Kote, Special Court NIA Manipur, has fixed February 4 for the charge hearing.

The charge sheet was submitted before the Court on January 28, by NIA against Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip, his driver Thokchom Diamond, KRA chief David Hangsing and UKLF chairman Lunkhonson Haokip. On the said day, the Court separately hear the case of Lunkhonson Haokip alias Soson alias SS Haokip (47) of Khangbarol village, Tengnoupal district.

The said eight individuals include Laishram Anilkumar, Thokchom James alias Tonao, Paonam Shantikumar, Haobam Brojendro, Ngamboi Haokip alias Raju, Nellikattil Podiyan Damodaran, Mathurabashimayum Hiranjoy Sharma alias Ngoubi and Laishram Damudor Singh.