Charge sheet filed against 6 more cops

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 31: CBI/ SIT has submitted a charge sheet against 6 police commandos of Thoubal district in connection with the alleged custodial death of Athokpam Angousana, who was arrested by a team of Thoubal commando on charge of being allegedly involved in the sale of country made pistols on February 27, 2011.

The charge sheet was submitted by the IO of the case before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Thoubal today afternoon. The accused include Head Constable Huidrom Sakhthi, Head Constable Ngangom Arunkumar, Head Constable Chingakham Mani, Rifleman Khumukcham Vikim, Constable Ningthoujam Ingobi and Constable Md Izaj Ahmed.

The charge is likely to be registered before the Court of CJM Thoubal tomorrow for further necessary legal proceedings in connection with the death of Athokpam Angousana s/o A Yaima Meitei of Napat Mayai Leikai.

It was reported earlier that the Angousana was allegedly picked up by a team of Thoubal district commando, led by Havildar H Sakhthi, which was attached with the police outpost of Laphupat Tera Dhaballokhong under Thoubal district, from his Napat Mayai Leikai residence at around 5 pm for allegedly supplying country made pistols as well as selling the said pistols.

However, family members claimed the deceased to be a farmer and when they (family members) went to get Angousana from the police outpost at around 9 am of February 28, they found that he had scars/ bruises all over his body and he was not in a condition to stand up on his own nor was he able to speak. The family members charged that Angousana was in an unconscious state when police brought him home the same day. Angousana was admitted to RIMS hospital at around 11 am but he passed away soon after.

It was also alleged by the family members that police commando personnel threatened them not to lodge any complaint and forced them to sign a plain paper.

The charge sheet submitted by the CBI/SIT Manipur in connection with alleged fake encounter/ extrajudicial killings at the hands of security personnel before the CJM Thoubal is the 5th charge sheet as earlier CBI/ SIT submitted two charge sheets each before the Court of CJM Imphal West and CJM Imphal East respectively, from July 30 onwards, against 20 police commando of the State.