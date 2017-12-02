Charge sheet filed in double murder case

IMPHAL, Dec 1: In connection with the double murder of Soram Lakhipiyari and her pregnant daughter Soram Monika of Uripok Bachaspati Maning Leikai on May 30 this year, the IO concerned has submitted a charge-sheet at the Court of CJM, Imphal West today.

The accused, Khongbantabam Hitler (30) s/o Kh Ibomcha of Uripok Khumanthem Leikai was arrested by police on June 2 and lodged in police custody before he was remanded to judicial custody till today.

The Court heard a bail plea filed by Kh Hitler’s counsel today.

The counsel submitted that Hitler has health problems and needs treatment outside jail. After hearing the submission, the Court passed an order for release of the accused after furnishing a PR bond of Rs 50,000 and surety of similar amount.

The order mentioned that the accused has been in judicial custody since June 2 and completed 180 days in judicial custody but no charge-sheet was reaching the Court. As such, the Court noted that the accused might go out on bail.

This was before the charge-sheet was submitted. The Court received the charge-sheet at 4.30 pm. The Court, after cancelling the release-on-bail order, directed police to produce the accused before it on December 6.