Charge sheet submitted against 10 policemen

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 11: CBI/ SIT submitted yet another charge sheet before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West against 10 police personnel today after-noon in connection with the killing of six individuals at Awang Khunou in two alleged fake encounters by a combined team of Imphal West commandoes and 12 Maratha Light infantry on September 8, 2009.

It may be mentioned that the Court, on December 14 last year, allowed an application filed by Sub Inspector SK Panchal, CBI/ SIT, New Delhi, for clubbing a case registered by CBI/SIT and FIRs registered by Patsoi PS regarding the death of six individuals in two alleged fake encounters at Awang Khunou, along National Highway 53 (Imphal-Jiribam road) in the intervening night of September 7 and 8, 2009.

The charge sheet was submitted by DS Chauhan, DSP, CBI, New Delhi, against 10 police personnel which included then Subed-ar Irengbam Khaba alias I Khaba s/o late Tompok of Singjamei Chingamakha, then Head Constable (driver) Imphal West commando H Premjit s/o Ibo- tomba of Yairipok Khoi-rom, Constable Yengkhom Ibomcha s/o Y Sitol of Lei-shangthem Awang Leikai, Constable Pebam Sana-yaima s/o Kalamukta of Thoubal Haokha, Constable Soibam Premjit s/o Heramani of Singjamei Thongam Leikai, Constable Oinam Inaoton s/o Chandramani of Pisumthong Oinam Leikai, Havildar Laishram Premkumar s/o Lukhoi of Haobam Marak Keisham Leikai, Constable Laishram Naba s/o Samunyou of Kakching Thongju Makha Leikai, Constable P Ibomcha s/o Netra of Thoubal Sabaltongba Awang Leikai and Constable Mayanglambam Chitrajit Meitei s/o Brajamohan of Malom Tuliyaima Awang Leikai.

The charge sheet mentioned that during the course of the investigation several inconsistencies were found in the accounts given by the security personnel about the incident, the investigation conducted by local police and the investigation done by the CBI.

It was revealed during the investigation that the deceased persons, Ksh Govind was engaged in the business of selling mobile recharge coupons, Ngasepam Danny used to help his uncle in a pan shop, Md Tomba was a rickshaw puller, Ak Oken and Md Mujibur Rehman were taxi drivers and Md Ajgar Ali was a businessman from Assam.

The charge sheet continued that Ksh Govind and Ngasepam Danny were riding a motorcycle and they did not have any connection/ association with the other 4 deceased persons, who were travelling in a Tata Sumo just before their death on September 8, 2009.

In the said alleged fake encounters, it was claimed that commando personnel had fired 119 bullets and personnel of 12 Maratha Light Infantry had fired 98 bullets, but only 12 empty bullet casings were recovered from the alleged encounter sites.Even then, out of the 12 empty casings, only 3 could be matched with the weapons recovered from the possession of the deceased person, the charge sheet explained adding that it is seen that the well trained security personnel (Imphal West commando and 12 Maratha Light Infantry) used a large number of bullets in the incident against only 3 bullets reportedly/ allegedly fired by the deceased persons.

The circumstances showed that the security personnel used excessive force in the operation under the command of then Subedar, I Khaba. The charge sheet continued that it was also reported that I Khaba disturbed the scene of the crime before Kh Devkumar, then SI of Patsoi PS, 1st IO of the local police, reached the site. He (Khaba) also lifted the weapons from the place of the incident, thereby spoiling the chances of confirming whether the deceased had actually handled the weapons or not. The charge sheet then prayed for taking cognizance of the offence under section 302, 201 and 34 IPC, against the 10 accused police personnel and for the accused persons to be summoned to face trial before the Court.

It also mentioned that the roles of other security personnel and other co-accused are being looked into for further investigation.