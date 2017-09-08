In-charge system back at Edn Dept

IMPHAL, Sep 7: A recent order issued by the State Government has literally revived in-charge system at Education Department after many officials of Manipur Education Service (MES) cadre who were holding different posts on in-charge basis were sent back to their substantive posts.

With a view to streamline Education Department’s education, many officials of MES cadre were given the posts of ZEO, AI, DI etc replacing officials who were holding the same posts on in-charge basis, informed a source.

The previous Government framed the Manipur Education Service Rules on December 4, 2012 and due preparations were made to fill up different administrative posts in Education Department by holding a competitive examination through Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Subsequently, MPSC selected 85 candidates on merit list including 18 Grade II officers, 59 Grade officers and 8 officers to the post of AI. MPSC also recommended their names to the Government.

As per the MPSC’s recommendation, Education (S) Department issued an order on December 31, 2016 whereby the newly selected MES Grade II, Grade officers and the Assistant Inspectors (AI) of Schools were posted at 17 Zonal Educational Offices and seven offices of Deputy Inspectors of Schools. Five Assistant Directors were stationed at the Education(S) Directorate by the same order.

Para five of the same order stated that teachers/officials who were serving as in-charge/look-after AIs/DIs at Zonal Education Offices and Offices of Deputy Inspectors of Schools had been sent to their schools/substantive posts.

In total contradiction of this order of 2016, the Education (S) Principal Secretary issued an order on August 14 which enables teachers/officials who were serving as in-charge/look-after AIs/DIs to take over the same posts.

The recent order stated that the earlier order issued on December 31, 2016 has been reviewed in public interest.

However, many quarters have started questioning the words ‘public interest’ on the strength of which the latest order was issued. Reversion of teachers/officials to the positions of in-charge/look-after AIs/DIs has not only put the administration of School Education in total disarray apart from dividing teachers/officials into different camps.

According to a notification issued on December 4, 2012 under the Manipur Education Service Rules 2012 by the Personnel Division of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, the total number of MES Grade I, Grade II and Grade III officials/posts which should be recruited through competitive examinations conducted by MPSC was 200. This includes 18 Grade I officials, 53 Grade II officials, 82 Grade officials and 47 posts reserved for deputation/leave/training.

MES Grade I officers should hold the posts of joint Directors and Zonal Education Officers and Grade II officers should hold the posts of DI and Assistant Director while Grade III officers should be posted as AIs.

As per the recruitment rules, 50 per cent of the Grade III officers should be selected through direct recruitment while the remaining 50 per cent should be selected from amongst regular and eligible employees who have been working for not less than 10 years through a limited departmental examination.

For MES Grade II, 50 per cent of the total number of posts would be filled in through promotion of Grade III officers while the other 50 per cent would be filled up through limited departmental examination.

Likewise, 70 per cent of the total posts of MES Grade I would be filled in through promotion of Grade II officers while the remaining 30 per cent would be filled up through limited departmental examination.

It is a matter of serious concern that the Government opted to bring back many in-charge/look after AIs and DIs in place of the officers selected through open competitions, sources said.

Notably, the previous Government enacted the Manipur Education Services Rules after a large number of senior and experienced teachers expressed strong disapproval of the Government mechanism by which they were kept under the control of inexperienced and inefficient in-charge/look after AIs and DIs.