Charges framed against former RIMS Directors

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 8: The Court of Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act), Imphal West has framed charges against two former RIMS Directors former of Head of Department, Radiotherapy in connection with the case of purchasing Telecobalt machine for RIMS Regional Cancer Centre.

Special Judge (PC Act), Imphal West M Manoj-kumar has also dismissed an application filed by three other accused for discharging them from the case.

The three other accused are Shahid Hussain from Saudi Arabia, Himanshu Sharma from Haryana and M/S MDS Nordon, Canada represented by Vinay Prakash Singh from Ghaziabad.

The Court observed that there is sufficient prima facie evidence or grave suspicion of a conspiracy hatched between the two former RIMS Directors and HOD who misused their official positions in favouring the three other accused namely Shahid Hussain, Himanshu Sharma and M/S MDS Nordon in the award of tender for purchasing Telecobalt machine.

Even though Theratron Equinox 100 SAD (Telecobalt machine) manufactured by M/S MDS Nordon Canada was costlier by Rs one crore as compared to Indian machine Bhabatron-II manufactured by M/S Panacea Technologies, the tender was awarded to M/S MDS Nordon, Canada and in the process helping A-5 M/S Kirloskar Technologies get a commission of Rs 67,81,866 for supply of a machine that is still lying idle and yet to be made functional in RIMS.

Subsequently, the Court framed the charges against the accused.