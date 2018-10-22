Chavang Kut stresses on unity and cultural integration

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Oct. 21: Chavang Kut celebrations was observed in a splendid way at Chingdai Khullen in Chingdai Area in Kangpokpi District on October 19 which was organized with a motive to promote unity and cultural integration in the area while Member of Parliament, Manipur Outer Parliamentary Constituency, Thangso Baite graced the celebrations as Chief Guest.

The Chingdai Area Chavang Kut celebration, 2018 was organized under the theme “Kut for unity and cultural integration’ by Chingdai Area Kuki Youth Organization (CAKYO) to have a positive a life.

The harvesting festival was significantly graced by MP

Thangso Baite as Chief Guest while Lunkhohen Haokip, Executive Member, ADC Sadar Hills and Onthong Haokip, the local MDC attended the celebration as presidium members.

Chingdai Area in Saikul Sub Division under Chingdai Khullen District Council Constituency in Kangpokpi District comprised of seven village including C Zoulen, Thingyang, Chingdai Khullen, S Phailengkot, L Chayang, S Lhanghoi and Molyang with a population of around 1500 and 250 household.

Cultural display, presentation, recognition of distinguished persons in the area were the main highlights of the celebration while prominent Kuki artistes such as Mimin Haokip, Boygin Guite, Vastie Vaiphei, Thennu Haokip and Gin Jackson enthralled the crowds with their melodious tune.

Addressing the gathering during the programme, MP Thangso Baite praised the unity of the seven villages inhabited in Chingdai Area which is an exemplary among many other villages in the district.

He appealed to all the village chiefs of Chingdai area and the youth organization to maintain unity and remain an inspiration for all while wishing that let the harvesting festival theme be accomplished and dwelt in the area forever.

Speaking to media persons, CAKYO President, Seilal Haokip said that the festival has also been organized as a thanksgiving with pomp and gaiety for the blessing from the divine’s hand which nurtured us and our crops as well and gives us a ray of hope for a good harvest.