Check-post gutted

IMPHAL, Apr 7: A police check-post and two guns have been destroyed by a raging fire at Paona International Market.

Fire suddenly broke out at the police check-post roofed with GI sheets at around 11.30 pm yesterday.

Three VDF personnel attached to Imphal West District Police were on duty at the check-post. The fire broke out when two of them went to the toilet. Two rifles kept at the check-post were charred by the raging fire which also partially damaged a motorcycle kept in the vicinity.

It is suspected that the fire broke out from a burning mosquito repellent. A case has been registered at City police station.