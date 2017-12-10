Chengkhu FC, ACFC reach semis of Thuwngkhu Cup 2017

IMPHAL, Dec 9 : Chengkhu FC and ACFC today beat their rivals in the quarter final matches of the ongoing Thuwngkhu Cup 2017 organised by four Chamdil villages at MAHA Union Government High School ground Chandel.

Chengfu FC edged out MPYCC by a narrow 1-0 margin in the first quarter final match. Chengfu FC’s winning goal was struck by Renghong in the 20th minute. The second match between ACFC and Talent FC ended in a goalles draw in the regulation time and the winners were decided through a penalty shoot out.

In the shoot-out, Alikhan, Wangpol, Wasir, Stephen and Surdas scored for ACFC while Talent FC could score only 3 goals through Bungpen, Lentingou and Bungthot to give the former a 5-3 victory.