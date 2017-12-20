Chengkhu FC emerge champions of Thuwngkhu Cup 2017

IMPHAL, Dec 19 : Chengkhu FC defeated ACFC by a narrow 2-1 margin to emerge champions of the 1st Thuwngkhu Cup 2017 organised by four Chamdil villages at District Sports Complex, Chandel.

The tournament began on November 28 with 32 teams participating in it.

In the final match, J Krishna struck the opener early in the 9th minute and the last goal came in the 87th minute from WL Chana. J Wangpol scored the single for ACFC in the 24th minute.

MAHUD Minister, Th Shyamkumar Singh, Parliamentary Secretary L Sushindro attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest and the president. They also gave away prizes to the winners and the runners-up of the tournament.

Krishna Kumar, DC Chandel, Ts Kothar, CEO, ADC Chandel, Md Zakir, SP Chandel, Ksh Siddarth, SDO, Chandel and village chiefs of the region also attended the function as dignitaries.

Chengkhu FC walked away with Rs 70,000 along with Winners Trophy while the runners-up ACFC were awarded Rs 40,000.

Swami of The Elite Squad was awarded the best goalkeeper title while Krishna of Chengkhu FC and Jasha Oliver claimed the best player and top scorer titles.