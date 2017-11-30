‘Cherry Blossom Fest a boon for NE development’

IMPHAL, Nov 29: Emphasising on the significance of organising Cherry Blossom Festival in the North East, Director, Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Professor Sahoo has said that the institute is planning to replicate a similar model in other North East States to bring peace, prosperity and sustainable development in the region.

According to a press release from IBSD, a National institute under Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, the idea of organising Manipur’s 1st Cherry Blossom Festival at Mao was conceptualised by Prof Sahool taking into confidence the Mao Village Council, the Mao Flower Growers’ Association, the district administration, ICCR, Govt of India and various State Government Departments.

Even though Mao, a small border town between Manipur and Nagaland plays a significant role in the economy of Manipur, producing a huge amount of vegetables and flowers that are in high demand all over Manipur and the neighbouring States, Mao has never received its due attention, it said.

A team of dedicated scientists and students have been working for the last two years to display the unique bioresources of Mao to the rest of the world, it continued.

Manipur’s 1st Cherry Blossom Festival was held from November 26 to 28 at Mao. The festival was attended by more than 20,000 people from all over the country. The venue at Kayinu village was beautifully decorated using sustainable and ecologically friendly bamboo based structures having indigenous and exotic flower stalls, orchids and organically grown fruits and vegetables, said Prof Sahoo who has been spearheading the Cherry Blossom movement in India.

“I was happy to see a lot of excitement and smiles in the face of the people at the jam-packed venue. It was also gratifying to see seven Cabinet Ministers of the Government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the festival venue where he announced Rs 70 Crore worth of developmental project for the area, which will have a greater economic impact in the years to come”, he said.

Seeing its grand success, the Chief Minister had also declared that from next year, the Cherry Blossom Festival would become a part of the State Sangai Festival, Prof Sahoo said.