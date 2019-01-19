Chief Minister, AMWJU condole AK Sanaton

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 18 : Chief Minister N Biren Singh has condoled the demise of veteran journalist AK Sanaton at his residence on January 17.

Apart from being a journalist, AK Sanaton was a political and social activist. He worked tirelessly for the cause of the media fraternity till his last breath, N Biren said.

Saying that the media fraternity has lost a precious social worker and an upright journalist, the CM extended solidarity to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

AK Sanaton also served as the Editor of Ehou and president of All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union during his lifetime.

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) also organised a condolence meeting for veteran journalist Ak Sanaton, former president of AMWJU and former Editor of Manipuri daily “Ihou”, at Manipur Press Club today.

AMWJU president Brozendra Ningomba, along with Editors of different dailies paid floral tributes to the photo of the deceased and observed a two minute silence in honour of the departed soul, said a press release issued by AMWJU.

The senior journalists and members present at the condolence meeting deliberated on the contribution of late Ak Sanaton in making pension scheme possible for the State’s journalists, among others. The senior journalists and members further extended their sympathies to the bereaved family.