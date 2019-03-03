Chief Minister inaugurates several works

Imphal, Mar 3 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh dedicated a number of development projects to public apart from laying foundation stones of many other works today.

The Chief Minister inaugurated additional structures of Kwakeithel Police Out-Post, Imphal West District Veterinary Hospital at Mekola, Hiyangthang Apunba Community Hall and newly constructed classrooms of Ningombam High School.

On the other hand, he also laid foundation stones of Community Development Block, Hiyangthang Imphal West, Ningombam Kangjeibung Community Hall and new buildings of Young Student Cultural Organisation, Leirenjam Makha, Young Union Club, Phuramakhong Nambul Mapal, Young Welfare Club, Langthabal, Laishram Leikai Community Hall, Awang Konjeng Leikai Youth Organisation, Youth Development Club cum Mini Library and Meira Shang, Kwakeithel Laishram Leikai, Terakha Chaokhat Thourang Nupi Lup, Malom Tulihal Makha Leikai, Pioneer Club, Langthabal Lep Mayai Leikai, Naharol Yaipha Lamjingkol Club, Irom Leikai and Multipurpose Club, Hiyangthang Maning Leikai.

Speaking at a combined public gathering organised by the State Government at Ningombam High School ground, Chief Minister N Biren said that the prime objective of the State Government is to eradicate poverty from the State. Past systems of governance and administration should be rectified and changed to achieve this objective, he observed.

The State Government has taken up various steps towards achieving the target, he said adding that after sense of brotherhood between hill and valley people was restored with the initiation of ‘Go to Hill’ Mission, the State Government launched ‘Go to Village’ Mission to bring governance and benefits of different welfare schemes to the doorsteps of the people.

Moreover, the Mission enabled the Government to understand people’s woes, needs and grievances by directly interacting with them, the Chief Minister said.

With the launching of Chief Ministergi Hakshel-gi Tengbang and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat), the Chief Minister said, the Government is now able to wipe off tears of thousands of needy people who could not get health treatment earlier due to poverty.

It won’t be wrong to state that the State has witnessed a huge developmental change in the past two years, Biren said.

People used to wait for the Government officers concerned and staff in different offices earlier. Now, these Government employees come on their own to the doorsteps of people to help them after the launching of ‘Go to Village’ Mission, he said. People nowadays get gas and electric connections without any hassles.

The Chief Minister also said that students would now get modern quality education in Government schools free of cost as ‘School Fagat Hansi’ mission is coming up soon.

Maintaining that the present Government has been delivering what it had promised, the Chief Minister said that construction of women’s markets in hill districts, revamping of Imphal-Jiribam road and Imphal-Moreh road, launching of helicopter service and revival of Manipur State Transport are some examples.

The Chief Minister also said that around 345 entrepreneurs were benefited in the first phase of Manipur StartUp and around 455 are likely to be selected in the second phase.

To further improve the rate of self employment, the State Government had provided bank loans to many skilled and educated individuals and SHGs, he added.

The Chief Minister also informed the gathering that towards achieving the ambitious objective of enhancing fish production and making the State self-sufficient, the State Government had started providing loans to 239 fish farmers in the first phase apart from launching Loktak Livelihood Mission.

Speaking at the occasion, Works Minister Th Biswajit said that the Government would try to complete the ongoing construction of foot over-bridges at various pockets of Imphal as soon as possible.

He also said that re-structuring of traffic roundels at Nityaipat Chuthek, Kangla western gate and Khongnang Ani Karak is going on in full swing to ease traffic congestion.

Stating that the State has seen remarkable improvement in road connectivity in the past two years, the Minister said that Imphal-Jiribam road, Imphal-Moreh road and various other important roads of the State had been revamped.

Among others, Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Chairman H Dingo, Yaiskul AC MLA Th Satyabrata, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC MLA S Subhaschandra, Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) Chairperson M Binota, Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd Managing Director C Doungel, Secretary to CM N Geoffrey, Imphal West DC N Praveen, Education (S) Director Th Kirankumar and Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Services Director H Chaoba also attended the function.

Later, the Chief Minister also distributed CMHT, Ayushman Bharat and weavers’ cards to selected beneficiaries apart from giving away embroidery and sewing machines to some beneficiaries.

N Biren also feted Yambem Gobin of Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai whose name has been listed in the Guinness World Records for his feat of 275 alternate elbow strikes in 1 minute.

Health Minister L Jayantakumar and Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar were also present at the inauguration of Kwakeithel Police Out-Post while Veterinary and Husbandry Minister V Hangkhanlian also attended the inauguration ceremony of Imphal West Veterinary Hospital.



