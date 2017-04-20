ChilChep Sports meet ends

KANGPOKPI, Apr 19: ChilChep Sports Meet—the block level inter-youth club sports of Saikul Sub-Division under Kangpokpi district ended in style today at Saikul block playground.

The one month long ChilChep Sports which began from March 18 was organized by Kuki Students’ Organization, Saikul Block. The closing ceremony of the sports meet was attended by Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip as chief guest while ADC-Sadar Hills Vice Chairman, Thangjakam Misao and KSO-Ghqs president, Paotinthang Lupheng was the guest of honour and functional president respectively.

In the final match, Saijang Youth Club beat K Laitui Youth Club 5-4 on penalties as the teams ended with a goalless draw during the regulation time. In the penalty shoot-out, K Laitui YC scored 4 goals while Saijang YC scored 5 goals and won the champion trophy and cash prize of Rs 30,000. Runners up K Laitui YC took the runner up trophy with a cash prize of Rs 15,000. In women’s volleyball final, Jangnoi Youth Club defeated Somphung Youth Club to emerge the champs and walked away with a trophy and Rs 10,000. Runners up Somphung YC got a trophy and Rs 5,000.

