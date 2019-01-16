Child killed in mishap

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Jan 15: A speeding tanker killed a minor boy today at around 3.15 pm at Kangpokpi DHQs near M Thomas Ground.

The minor boy identified as Ngamgouhao Khongsai (6), the only child of Kamlam Khongsai of Ward No 8, Kangpokpi was crossing the road when the tanker knocked him down, said eye witnesses.

On hearing the news the parents fianted and they have been admitted at District Hospital, Kangpokpi.

The tanker bearing Registration No NL01-N 7273 was coming from Imphal towards Dimapur. Eye witnesses said that tankers including the one that hit the minor were moving at very high speed.

Enraged mob reportedly beat the tanker driver but he was later escorted to safety by some people and handed over to Kangpokpi police station. Kangpokpi police who were stationed just a few meters away from the incident site failed to turn up immediately. Police came almost an hour after the incident, said eye witnesses. The body of the minor was recovered by a team of Kangpokpi police and deposited at Kangpokpi Police Station for further necessary action.

DC Kangpokpi when informed immediately rushed to the spot and intervened to resolve the issue.

Angry mob blocked the highway to lodge their protest and normal traffic flow resumed after the mob withdrew at the request of Kangpokpi Town Committee at around 6 pm. However, all the escorted convoy tankers are still at Kangpok