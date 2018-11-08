Child molested, teacher held

Our Correspondent

IMPHAL, Nov 7 : A 50 year old teacher has been arrested on the charge of allegedly molesting a minor girl, who happens to stay at a hostel run by him.

Even as the police have arrested the teacher, enraged family members of the little girl ransacked the boarding house today.

The accused teacher is identified as Puthem Binoy, originally from Malapuram district of Kerala and presently staying at Thamkhuren near Pallel. He works as the Headmaster of a school at Kakching. According to reports, the accused teacher allegedly molested the young child on November 5 at the hostel where she stays. The teacher also allegedly threatened the young girl child not to speak about the matter to anyone or else he would kill her. The girl however narrated her ordeals to her mother and soon a large number of enraged relatives of the girl rushed to the hostel yesterday evening and ransacked the hostel.

As news of the incident spread a strong police team led by SP of Kakching police Y Victoria rushed to the spot and managed to pick up the accused teacher.

Kakching police have already registered an FIR under Section 10 of the POCSO Act.

The accused teacher was produced before the Thoubal CJM today who then remanded him to police custody.

Medical test on the young girl will be conducted tomorrow as today was a holiday on account of Diwali.