We are children of same mother, says D Korungthang

Correspondent

MOREH, Dec 2: Peace and harmony is all we need, said D Korungthang, MLA Tengnoupal AC while inaugurating a council guest house today at Lhangkichoi, Moreh ward no 9.

“We are children of same mother,” the MLA who attended the event as the chief guest said pointing out that development will come to people when there is peace and harmony in the society. Development work must start from family and locality, he further said. He urged people to extend cooperation to the Government in its various developmental works.

The inaugural function was attended by Lhukhosei Zou, Chairman, Autonomous District Council, Chandel as president and Lungmuana Lakher, Principal Secretary (TA and Hills), as the special invitee.

Lhukhosei Zou speaking at the event said that the guest house was built in order to ease the inconveniences faced by VIPs visiting Moreh over the time.