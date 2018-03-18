Children’s science congress starts at MU

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 17: A children’s science congress on the theme “Reaching the Unreached Through Science and Technology” was inaugurated today at the 105 th Indian Science Congress Main Pandal, Manipur University campus. The children science congress is an important part of the ongoing Indian Science Congress which has been conducting concurrently for the last one decade.

About 7000 students attended the inaugural function. It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day long ISC-2018 yesterday along with Union Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya, Governor of Nagaland; Radhakishore Singh, Chairman, Manipur Pollution Control Board and Khadi & Village Industry Board and Dr Ashok Kumar, former general president, ISCA graced the function as the chief guest, guest of honour and president respectively.

Prof Adya Prasad Pandey, Vice-Chancellor, MU; Prof Amit Krishna De, Executive Secretary, ISCA and Prof Gangadhar, General Secretary, Membership Affairs, ISCA were also present at the occasion. School students from different States including Telengana, Assam and Manipur presented performances before the commencement of the inaugural function which started with the rendition of National Anthem by MJP School of Telengana.

Welcoming the young students to the North East, PB Acharya said that learning new languages of other regions is a great respect to the people who speak those languages. ISC which was scheduled to organise at Hyderabad was shifted to Manipur University. It is a blessing in disguise, the Governor said.

He said that the children’s science congress is to empower the children with science and technology. He asserted that education is one of the most important instruments for men and women.

We should not become a job seeker and instead we should become a job giver, he added.