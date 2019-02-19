Chinese National held

Tpl, Feb 18 : Immigration officials of Integrated Check Post Moreh apprehended a Chinese National yesterday as the person failed to produce neither a valid Visa nor a Protected Area Permit (PAP) during verification.

The person has been identified as Zhang Yingyu (32), reports our correspondent. He was produced before the Court yesterday and remanded to police custody.

Meanwhile, according to source, the arrested person entered India and reached Imphal via Mao.

Zhang stayed in Imphal for a few days and he was later arrested by the immigration officials at the check post when he was planning to move to Myanmar through Moreh.