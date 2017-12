Thoubal: The 8th Ching Tam Ningol Chakkouba occasion was celebrated at Litan Makhong community hall, Heirok Pt II today.

The celebration was organised jointly by Chingdompok Ideal Top Youth Club, Heirok, Apunba Nupi Angang Semgatpa Lup, Heirok and Social and Youth Progressive Organisation, Heirok, reports our correspondent.