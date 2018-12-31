IMPHAL, Dec 30 : Manipur State Communist Party Of India (CPI) observed Chinga Meefam (4th Nikhil Hindu Manipuri Mahasabha) memorial today at Irawat Bhawan, Imphal.

CPI National Executive member Dr M Nara, Senior Scientist AC Sharma, State secretariat member CPI Manipur Langol Iboyaima, CPI State secretary L Sotinkumar, assistant secretary CPI Manipur K Surchandra, State secretariat members CPI S Sorojini Devi and A Lala attended the observance.

Speaking at the event, Langol Iboyaima said that the 4th Nikhil Hindu Manipuri Mahasabha on December 29, 1938 was a significant event in shaping the State’s future. It sowed the seed of democracy and removed the word Hindu from the Nikhil Hindu Manipuri Mahasabha and became Nikhil Manipuri Mahasabha thus paving the way for inclusive growth of all sections of the people in the State, he said.

After the Mahasabha, political parties emerged in the State for the first time, he added.

The 4th Nikhil Hindu Manipuri Mahasabha for the first time openly criticised the British Raj and monarchy and demanded election, he claimed and added that the Mahasabha too raised its voice for the rights of the farmers and labourers.

“Jana Neta Hijam Irabot was instrumental in the revolution and he, after the Mahasabha, decided to fight for the cause of the people and downtrodden section of the people,” he said and added that the Mahasabha unanimously elected Irabot as its president.

Saying that the Mahasabha brought a new revolution and positive changes in the State, Iboyaima said that significance and impact the Mahasabha had and has should be researched on and studied to sensitise people about the importance of the historical event in combating crimes, corruption, atrocities and exploitation of marginalised groups and women today.