IMPHAL, Dec 30 : Maibam Chingkheinganba, who represented North East States bagged a gold medal and a silver medal in the 23rd National Sports Climbing Championship 2017 which was held at Emerald Heights International School, Indore.
Chingkheinganba won the gold medal in the lead event of junior boy’s category and the silver medal in the speed climbing event.
Chingkheinganba bag 2 medals
