Chingkheinganba for Tehran Asian Championship

IMPHAL, Sep 25: Maibam Chingkheinganba has been selected by the India Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) to take part in the Asian Sport Climbing Championship being held at Tehran. A member of the strong eight member climbers’ Indian Contingent, this is for the second time that Chinkheinganba from Manipur will be representing the country in the Asian Championship.

The event of sport climbing, which is becoming a very popular competitive sport in the world will be included in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Chingkheinganba left Delhi for Tehran today to take part in the Championship.

It may be recalled that sport climbers from Manipur have been performing very well in the National and International championships. Chinkheinganba won a gold medal and a silver medal in the last Asian Championship held last year at Jakarta. Chingkheunganba is the only climber in India who won a gold medal in the last Asian Championship.

The Manipur Mountaineering and Trekking Association (MMTA) and the Manipur Sport Climbing Association (MASCA) wished Chingkheinganba best of luck and prayed that he brings laurels to the country.