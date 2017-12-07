Chingkhulong beat Satudai to secure third place

IMPHAL, Dec 6 : Chingkhulong (CYDA) beat Satudai Youth Club (SYC) 3-1 to secure the third place of the ongoing XIth Jadonang Memorial Football Tournament 2017 organised by Zeliangrong Football Association at THAU Sports Complex, Thangmeiband.

Agangpu Phaomei, Superintendent of Taxes, Manipur witnessed the third place match as chief guest. The match was also attended by a large number of fans of both teams.

The first half both teams trying to surge into the lead and adopting a positive approach to the match. It was in the 44th minute that Hopeson Panmei struck the opener to give Chingkhulong a 1-0 first half lead.

After the breather, CYDA sustained the pressure on SYC and Gaidimlung netted one more goal to double the lead.

The onslaught continued and soon enough Issack Dangmei fired in the third goal in the 50th minute for CYDA.

Stung by the three goal deficit, SYC tried hard to return into the game and it was in the 52nd minute that Loveson added one goal for SYC. The remaining portion of the match saw CYDA paying more attention in neutralising the offensive raids of SYC.

Ultimately CYDA grabbed a 3-1 victory and secured the third place title.

Langthabal Chingthak will face Keishamthong on December 9 in the final match.