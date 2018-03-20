Chingmee-Tammee Integrity Football Tournament kicks off at Arapti

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 19 : Keirao Kendra Chingmee-Tammee Integrity Football Tournament being organised by Urup Arapti Development Co-ordinating Committee kicked off today at Arapti Makha Leikai Kangjeibung.

The opening ceremony of the tournament was attended by Forest Minister, Th Shyamkumar, Deputy Speaker, K Robindro, H Dingo, MLA, Sekmai AC, Th Satyabarta, MLA Yaiskul AC, L Rameshwor (sponsorer of the tournament), Wahengbam Minakumari, Charperson Lilong Municipal Council, Ph Landhoni Devi, Principal, Standard Robarth Higher Secondary School, Canchipur and Thongam Parijat as dignitaries. The opening match of the tournament saw, AYLC Arapti come back from a goal down to beat Maring Phunal YS 3-1. Kothang of Maring Phunal netted the opener in the 23rd minute but L Malemnganba of AYLC came up with the equaliser two minutes latter. Md Nassir then hit a brace (37′ and 50′) to give his team a comfortable start.