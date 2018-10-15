Choir competition enlivens MBC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 14: City Baptist Pastors Fellowship, Imphal organised the 1st Imphal City Baptist Churches Choir Singing Competition under the theme “Living Together in Peace” at Manipur Baptist Convention Centre Church, Chingmeirong today.

A total of 41 choir groups from different Churches of the State took part in the competition which was graced by PHE Minister L Dikho as chief guest, MBC Centre Church general secretary Rev Dr W Konghar as speaker and all Christian Ministers & MLAs as guests of honour.

Speaking as the chief guest, PHE Minister L Dikho lauded the organising committee for their efforts and encouraged the youth.