Chomsky, Spivak and 282 petition Kovind on MU arrests

New Delhi, Sept 26

Around 284 academic and civil society members, including Noam Chomsky and Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, have sent a petition to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting his intervention in the recent arrests of teachers and students of the Manipur University. The petition calls for the “immediate and unconditional release” of the six teachers and seven students arrested on September 21.

Manipur University has witnessed unrest for the past three months as students and teachers had been demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor AP Pandey over financial and administrative irregularities. An inquiry committee was set up and the VC was suspended on September 17.

K Yugindro Singh took charge after the suspension of Pandey and students and teachers attempted to hold a dialogue with him against this move since it violated the accord made between MHRD, Manipur Government and the Manipur University Community. The arrests were made after Yugindro Singh filed a complaint against the students and teachers on charges of attempt to murder and kidnapping.

Full text of the petition

We, the undersigned academics and members of civil society, unequivocally condemn the arbitrary arrest and incarceration of six teachers and nine students of Manipur University. Six teachers and seven students have been sent to judicial custody for fifteen days, and the remaining two students for five days.

The arrests have been made under sections of the Indian Penal Code that invoke ‘an attempt to murder’, ‘wrongful confinement’, ‘extortion’, ‘kidnapping’ and ‘criminal conspiracy’ on the basis of a complaint made by Manipur University faculty, K Yugindro Singh (and the suspended registrar M Shyamkesho) on charges of attempt to murder and kidnapping. The six arrested professors — Dr N Santomba, (Dept. of. Manipuri), Prof Chungkham Yashawanta (Dept. of Linguistics, also Dean of Humanities, and in-charge Dean of Students Welfare), Prof Sougaijam Dorendrajit (Dept. of. Physics and Registrar-in-charge), Dr L Bishwanath Sharma (Dept. of. Philosophy), Prof L Sanjukumar (Dept. of Biotechnology and Secretary MUTA), and Dr Yengkhom Raghumani (Dept of. Earth Sciences) have also been suspended with immediate effect. Following these arrests, the Manipur University campus has been turned into a cantonment, the boys hostel has had tear gas shells and mock bombs rained down upon it all of Thursday night (20 September), Internet services shut down, and all normal academic life has come to a complete halt.

Manipur University has witnessed a peaceful (in the face of great police brutality) 85 day long united agitation by its teachers, students, and staff asking for the removal of the Vice-Chancellor AP Pandey, and the constitution of an Independent Enquiry Committee to look into the allegations of his administrative and financial lapses. This agitation was successful, with a probe being announced on August 16, 2018 and the VC being placed on suspension pending inquiry on 18 September 2018. The details of the egregious misdemeanours of the suspended VC that have formed the basis of agitation by the greater student and teacher communities and have been the cause of disruption of academic activities.

With the agitation called off, Manipur University was in the process of conducting long-delayed semester examinations. K Yugindro Singh’s attempt to assume charge as pro-VC on the strength of a suspended VC’s order is unquestionably superseded by the Sept. 18 accord between MHRD, Manipur Government, and the Manipur University community. Since August 3, Prof. Viswanath Singh has served as VC in-charge, so designated by the MHRD itself on August 2.

It was in this context that the members of the MU community engaged with K Yugindro (and M Shyamkesho) to dissuade him from plunging the university into a crisis. That there was no attempt to kidnap or murder is clearly evidenced by the fact that the two faculty were unharmed after the meeting, and at full liberty to make the complaint personally. If anything, the conspiracy seems to be on the other side, as latest reports are that K Yugindro Singh has assumed charge as acting VC of Manipur University (a ceremony that was attended by not even one faculty member) on the instructions purportedly issued by MHRD on Sept. 19. This gives truth to the charge being made in Manipur University that the police action and arrests of the Professors and students enjoys political patronage by both the State and Central BJP-RSS Governments. The aim of this ‘invasion’ was to create conditions that will simultaneously derail or tamper with the probe against AP Pandey, wreak retribution on the Manipur University community and particularly MUSU for their successful agitation, and serve as a chilling warning to all universities whose constituents dare to challenge corruption, arbitrary and unethical conduct by BJP-RSS appointees as heads of their institutions.

Our appeal is to the Visitor of Manipur University, the President of India. We demand the immediate and unconditional release of all teachers and students of Manipur University arrested on 21 September and after, and a withdrawal of all charges and suspension orders. We also demand removal of Yugindro Singh as VC in charge and a restoration of Prof Viswanath Singh as VC in-charge, and Prof Sougaijam Dorendrajit as registrar in-charge, and a strict adherence to all terms of the Memorandum of Agreement henceforth. Our reasons for these demands are best put in the words that the Visitor himself used in his order suspending AP Pandey: “in the interest of justice for free and fair enquiry.”

Courtesy The Wire