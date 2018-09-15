Chopper service

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 14: Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu today convened a meeting with officials of Transport Department, Police and Assam Rifles in connection with the proposed helicopter service between the State capital and interior areas of the State for which a trial landing would be performed on September 17.

Notably, the Transport Department and Pawan Hans signed an MoU on the helicopter service on September 11.

The meeting held today discussed the trial landing as well as security aspects. Helipads will be developed at 23 AR camp, (Tamenglong), 11 AR camp (Moreh) and Harinagar (Jiribam), and the NCC hangar of Imphal airport would be used for keeping helicopters.

The work of ground handling will be done by SARC Aviation Private Limited, informed a source.

1.5 section each of civil armed police would be stationed at Tamenglong and Moreh helipads and a platoon would be deployed at Jiribam helipad for checking passengers, added the source.