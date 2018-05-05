Chopper service gets nod

IMPHAL, May 4: The Ministry of Home Affairs has given its consent to introduction of helicopter service in the State from May 15.

Helicopters which would be put on passenger service in the State would have the capacity of eight or 11 persons.

Sources informed that certain percentage of the amount required for operating the helicopter service would be funded by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

At the initial stage, one helicopter of Pawan Hans would be stationed at Imphal and it would ply between the State capital and Moreh, Tamenglong and Jiribam.

The State Transport Department has been calculating fares for the helicopter service, the sources informed.