Chopper service stopped

IMPHAL, Feb 22: Citing alleged lack of pilots, Pawan Hans has stopped helicopter service from Imphal to Tamenglong, Jiribam and Moreh, since February 10.

According to a source from the Transport Department, the helicopter services were stopped from February 10 as the pilots have gone away for necessary training. Informing that the tender for the service is nearly complete, the source mentioned that a new firm will be selected soon to handle the service.