Christians raise ‘regularize Churches’ call

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 24: Demanding regularization of all the Churches constructed in public places within Imphal West district, a mammoth silent protest rally was organized today at Imphal city.

Hundreds of representatives from several Churches and the Christian community, mostly those who stay or live in Imphal valley participated in the rally which was organized by All Manipur Christian Organization in collaboration with Imphal West Churches Forum (IWCP).

The rally which started from THAU ground, Thangmeiband passed through Khoyathong road, North AOC, LMS Law College (western Gate), Khongnang Ani Karak and Thangmeiband Lilasing Khongnangkhong and concluded at the same venue.

Speaking by the sideline of the rally, All Manipur Christian Organization president Reverend S Prim Vaiphei said that the State Government has discriminated the Christian community excluding all Churches from the regularization of 70 places of worship/structure in Imphal west district.

He reminded that the 70 places of worship/structure in Imphal West and altogether 188 worship places in the State were regularized by the State Government in compliance with a Supreme Court order (dated 29.09.2009) passed in SLP (Civil) Number (S) 8519/2016 and a subsequent order (dated 16.02.2010) of the same Court.

The said Supreme Court order held that in respect of unauthorized construction of religious nature which had already taken place, the State Government and Union Territories shall review the same on case to case basis.

The subsequent order (dated 16.02.2010) of the apex Court also directed the State and Union Territories to formulate comprehensive policy regarding the removal/relocation/regularization of the unauthorized construction of places of worship. The State Government had also framed a policy “The Manipur Policy for Review of Unauthorized Construction of Religious Nature on Public Streets, Public Parks and places etc, 2010” wherein a Review Committee headed by the Chief Secretary is empowered to recommend for removal or relocation or regularization of the unauthorized structures of place of worship and the same should be placed before the Cabinet for final decision, in compliance with the orders.

Asserting that the SDO, Lamphel had issued an order targeting primarily the Lamphel Baptist Church and Rongmei Baptist Church, Prim Vaiphei lamented that exclusion of all Churches built in public places within Imphal West district from the regularization of the places of worship/structure is nothing but an example of discriminating the Christian community. Later a memorandum was submitted to Chief Minister N Biren Singh to regularize all the Churches built in p[ublic places within Imphal West by applying the principle of equal treatment.