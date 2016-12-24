Christmas greetings

President of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, TN Haokip has wished the people of Manipur on occasion of Christmas. Reminding all that Jesus Christ sacrificed his life on the cross to save mankind, TN Haokip wished the people peace and prosperity with the coming of Christmas.

Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam has also wished the people of Manipur on the occasion of Christmas.

May the festival usher in peace and brotherly co-existence among the different communities of the State, prayed the Deputy Chief Minister.

MLA Th Biswajit Singh, who is also general secretary of BJP Manipur Pradesh has also conveyed his wishes to the people. May this Christmas bring love, peace and harmony among the hill and the valley and remove any misunderstanding between the people, he added.