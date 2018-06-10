Chura-Sungnu, Chura-Singngat roads finally take shape

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Jun 9: After a hiatus of over a decade the crucial but unkempt Chura-Sungnu and Chura- Singngat roads have finally started taking shape with the process of overhauling these stretches having started in right earnest with two local contractors equipped with separate hot-mix plants commencing their work.

The advancement of technologies has started showing on these stretches as the workers now use paver machines, the second such instance in Churachandpur. The process of laying Asphalt from Rengkai bridge towards the town at the 26 kms long Chura-Sugnu road is in its final stage despite the slow progress due to congestion and traffic menace.

At the Chura-Singngat road, which is 35 kms, laying asphalt using paver machine has started from Lingsiphai towards the town area with the black tarmac rolling close to Lanva area.

The two contractors responsible for the road construction have been granted a 24 months, which will expire next year, to complete the project. If the progress they have attained so far is any indication, they are likely to complete it even in half the given time. Failure to meet the deadline will mandate a fine.

Though Singngat sub-divisional hqtrs is barely 35 kms, it takes nearly 2 hours to cover the distance all these years due to the wretched road condition. The case was even worse for Chura-Sungnu road until it started witnessing activities about a couple of months back.