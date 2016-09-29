September 29, 2016 07:38 am

skill-development-prog

Churachandpur – Skill development prog concludes

A six-week long entrepreneurship skill development programme organised for the educated unemployed SC and ST youths by Elimination for Rural Poverty Service, Tuibuong and MSME Development Commissioner, Government of India, Takyel Imphal, concluded today, our correspondent reports. The closing function was attended by Soiminlian Lengen, CEO/ADC Churachandpur; Kiran, Manager, SBI Tuibuong branch and L Nabachandra Singh, General Manager, DIC, Churachandpur as chief guest, guest of honour and functional president respectively.

Participants of the six weeks long skill development programme were taught the procedures of processing and preserving fruit and vegetables.

