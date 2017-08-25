Churachandpur Super Division League: Lamkang Sports Club, New Lamkang Youth Club secure victories

Imphal, Aug 24: Lamkang Sports Club and New Lamkang Youth Club beat their opponents in the matches of T Lianbawi Simte Memorial Super Division Football League 2017, organised under the aegis of District Sports Association Churachandpur at Tuibung East Ground.

In today’s league matches, Lamkang Sports Club beat Head Quarters Sports Club 1-0 and New Lamkang Youth Club edge out Koitey Youth Club 2-0. P Swanlanmung of Lamkang Sports Club scored the single goal of the match at 45th min. Ajay of Head Quarters Club was booked yellow card at 38th min of the match. Lalminglian and Lalmangseijan of New Lamka Youth Club scored one each to seal the game 2-0 against Koitey Youth Club at 56th and 70th mins.

United Kwazim Brothers will take on Ranger United at 12:00 am in the first match while Lamka Sports Club will face Rengkai Atheletic and Cultural Club at 2pm tomorrow.