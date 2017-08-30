Churachandpur Super Division League Ranger United, United Kwazim victorious

Imphal, Aug 29: Ranger United Soccer Star beat Rengkai Atheletic Cultural Club 3-1 in the 28th league match of the T Lianbawi Simtey Memorial Super Division Football League 2017 while United Kwazim Brothers outclassed 4-0 in the 29th league match played today at Tuibung East Ground.

In the first league match, Paokholen Haokip, John Thangsionsang and Paonei-thang of Ranger United Soccer Star scored the winning three goals in the 16th, 34th, and 40th mins of the match respectively. Sonmel of Rengkai Atheletic Cultural Club scored the single for the team in the 70th min of the match.

United Kwazim Brothers dominated the second league match of the day and dumped New Lamka Youth Club 4-0. A single from Lalcha (29) and a hat-trick from Elminhao(52, 53and 72) constituted the 4 for the team.

Lianminthang of New Lamka Youth Club recieved yellow card in additional time of the match.

Headquarters Spports Club will face Koitey Youth Union in the 30th league match tomorrow at 12am while United Kwazim Brothers will clash with Ashingzolneng Football Club in the 31st league match at 2pm.