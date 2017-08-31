Churachandpur Super Division League United Kwazim Brothers inch towards becoming league leader

Imphal, Aug 30: With eight points ahead of others at the end of seventh round in the nine-team T Lianbawi Simte Memorial Super Division Football League, United Kwazim Brothers have become the league leader. So far the Brothers have accumulated 21 points in the league organised by the DSA Churachandpur at the Tuibong East Ground.

Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, Koite Youth Union trounced Headquarters Sports Club by 3-1 thanks to a brace by Thang-lienlen (4′, 16′) and one by Zangmilan (86′). Chingbwan-lal (50′) scored the only goal for Headquarters.

United Kwazim Brothers, while holding on to their domination, defeated Asing-jolnong Club by 2-1 in the second match. However, the Brothers were penalised with five yellow cards in the match.

The play was not fair in accordance with the AMFA’s Disciplinary Codes though it is still not clear what action would the Organising Committee take up against the team. It started around the midway in the second half. Asingjolnong was leading the match all along thanks to an early goal by J Zoute. The Brothers scored the equaliser only as late as 85th minute by Zamtinkhup and the winning goal in the additional time by Kamshanglen.

One of the yellow cards was shown in the 71st minute, another two in the 86th min and the last one in additional time—and the first yellow card was shown earlier in the 45th minute. The final four penalty cards explained clearly how the play was judged as unfair.