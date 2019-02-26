Church jubilee

IMPHAL, Feb 25 : Women Society of United Christian Church, 1st Bn Manipur Rifles, celebrated its Diamond Jubilee (1959 to 2019) with IGP IK Muivah as the chief guest, Reverend Dr Ibobi as the functional Minister and Juliana Doungel, Women Advisor, UCCA as the functional president.

The function was attended by representatives from all the police Christian Churches of Manipur.