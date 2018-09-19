Churches decry

IMPHAL, Sep 18: Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC), an apex body of the Baptist Christian in Manipur, has strongly condemned the eviction order issued by Lamphel SDO on September 4 to Lamphel Baptist Church and Lamphel Rongmei Baptist Church.

A press release issued by the secretariat office of MBC today mentioned that the eviction order has created apprehension among the Christian community of the State, specially the members of the two Churches, the medical students and employees of RIMS who have been worshipping for more than 40 years in the said Churches.

It further appealed to the authority concerned to withdraw the eviction order of the two Churches in the interest of respecting religious places, peace and on humanitarian ground.

On the other hand, Thadou Baptist Association India, Kuki Baptist Convention and Kom Rem Baptist Churches Association (KRBCA) Centre Church (Langol) have also condemned the eviction order and demanded the authority concerned to revoke the eviction order at the earliest.