CICs charges

IMPHAL, Nov 28 : The State Chief Information Commissioner and the two State Information Commissioners have been allocated departments/organisations/institutions under the RTI Act, 2005.

According to a notification issued today, State Chief Information Commissioner Th Ibobi Singh will hold the CM’s Secretariat, Cabinet, DP and AR, Finance, GAD, Home among others while Dr Soibam Ibocha Singh will be in charge of Adult Education, Agriculture Department, Art and Culture Department, CADA among others.

The other State Information Commissioner, Oinam Sunil Singh will be in charge of Economics and Statistic Department, MSCB, IMC, Local Audit Fund among others.