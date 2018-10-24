City planning, airport management stressed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 23: Additional Chief Secretary MH Khan has underscored the importance of maintaining Imphal City and its outskirts under proper urban planning to ensure appropriate development and fulfil the basic requirements needed for reaping maximum benefits from the Act East Policy.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of a two-day workshop on “Concept of aerodrome safeguarding and its implementation by Airport Management” which was organized today by Airports Authority of India (AAI), Imphal International Airport at Hotel Classic Grande.

The Additional Chief Secretary went on to emphasize the need of having full coordination between the State Government and authorities concerned towards bringing suitable development in view of the future needs.

He said, Manipur will certainly develop a lot in the coming ten years, and constructive planning including enhancing airport management and providing safe aerodrome is a must, and added that there should be smooth coordination among the authorities concerned, such as AAI, Town Planning authorities, State Government and so on.

Maintaining that the demand for international flights services to and from Imphal International Airport will grow with the implementation of the Act East Policy as Manipur lies in the corridor of North East India and ASEAN countries, he observed that it is high time for the State to make the same airport safe and well maintained.

The Central Government has already enacted an Act for height clearance in the surrounding areas of airports to ensure that the airports in the country meet the required criteria and safety norms. The only requirement at the moment here is to make the State Government, Airport authorities and all the authorities’ concerned work in tandem for effective implementation of the same Act, he added.

Delivering presidential address, Imphal International Airport’s Airport Director S Senthil Valavan informed that the workshop is held for the first time in the State to create awareness on the implementation of the rules and regulations of airport to the Government departments which are involved in town planning as well as among the general masses.

He also conveyed that the main aim of organizing the workshop is to remove the obstacles and ensure height clearance near Imphal Airport.

Bishnupur Assistant Commissioner Neetu Singh pointed out that the facilities available at Imphal Airport are relatively better than most airports in the North East States.

She opined that the workshop will go a long way towards sensitizing the officials concerned for implementing the rules and regulations for height clearance in the State.

Later, a technical session was also held in which many high ranking officials of AAI spoke on various topics relevant to maintenance of airports.

The workshop will conclude tomorrow and many more experts will speak on various topics on the same day.