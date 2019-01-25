Civil Sectt likely to be completed by March

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 24 : The new Civil Secretariat being constructed at Chingmeirong Lei Ingkhol is likely to be completed by next month or March.

According to information received from the office of the PWD Chief Engineer (Building), a State empowered committee has started monitoring the construction work.

Around 200 workers are engaged in the construction work with an objective to complete the construction work by next month or March at the latest.

Major portions of the buildings have been already completed even though certain minor portions such as flooring, electrification etc are lagging.

The Chief Engineer informed that maximum efforts are being invested under strict instructions of the Chief Minister to complete the project by next month.

He further informed that traffic congestion from General Post Office to Moirangkhom can be reduced considerably once the old Civil Secretariat is shifted to the new Civil Secretariat.