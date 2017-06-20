KANGPOKPI, Jun 19: The Deputy Director (Veterinary), Kangpokpi Z Haokip has clarified that the report carried in this newspaper, which said that 20 animals were killed as a result of FMD is false.

So far, the number of animal death is only three and not 20, he stated.

A press release issued by Z Haokip stated that under the supervision of the Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, a team of officers led by him rushed to the affected village in Twailang area on June 2 and 6.

The team conducted a door -to-door visit of the village where the animals were vaccinated and required medicines, procured from the Directorate office, were provided, it added.