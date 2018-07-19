Class X marks

IMPHAL, Jul 18: Zilla Parishad Member of 13- Langthabal, L Roshan Singh , on behalf of the local people of Naorem Leikai, Liwa road and its surroundings, has urged the public and the authorities concerned to look into the matter of alleged mark tabulation error concerning the HSLC Examination 2018 4th position holder Archana Hijam, a student of Catholic School.

A press release issued by the Zilla Parishad Member stated that the people of the area felt shocked and disappointed after coming to know that Archana Hijam (Roll No 44157) who stood 4th in the exam conducted by BOSEM, was given 4 marks less each in her Science and English subjects.

It further explained that the matter came to light only after the student applied for re-evaluation of the answer scripts through RTI Act.

Claiming that the people have also seen the answer paper copies of the student, it added that as the school (Catholic School) is located in the area, the people care for the welfare of the students studying in the school and the surrounding areas and the society at large.

Appealing the authorities concerned to look into the matter at the earliest, it mentioned that the people will stand with the student until justice is delivered.