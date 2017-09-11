Class XI introduced in Sangaiyumpham Hr Sec School

Imphal, Sep10: The Sa-ngaiyumpham High School, which was recently upgraded to a higher secondary school by the Education department of the Government of Manipur, officially introduced its Class XI in both science and arts streams today. In a function held at the school hall, MLA O Surjakumar cut the ribbon and declare the Sangaiyumpham Hr Sec School as open with its Class XI. Head master N Biren, former headmaster Md Fazal Karim and, the school’s SMDC secretary Md Amjad Ali attended the function.

The school has now classes 6 to 11 and a strength of 612 students. From this academic session, 33 students have enrolled in the science stream and 5 in the arts.