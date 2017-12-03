Class XI student creates robot

IMPHAL, Dec 2: Thiyam Nandalal, a class XI student of Johnstone Higher Secondary School, showcased his finished project, JON 17, a robot created from discarded electronics and everyday items, at a simple function organised at the school today.

Director of School Education, Th Kirankumar, Principal of Johnstone Hr Secondary School, A Sangeeta, Member of National Innovation Foundation, Laishram Khuman, Physics and Computer Science Professors of Manipur University, teachers and numerous students of the school were also present at the event.

The robot, JON 17, is named after Johnstone school and the year 2017.

It was created using discarded electronic and household items and uses an empty Horlicks bottle as its body.

The robot moves using a small chain and wheels, similar to a bulldozer and Nandalal showcased the different activities the robot can perform remotely by using his hand movements.

The robot, made out of bits of old radios, IV sets, discarded lamps and mobile phone parts, performed various tasks like turning on a bulb using its hands, grabbing and holding a cup and even paying salute the Director of School Education.

Speaking to media persons, Thiyam Nandalal said that he finished works on the robot in around 20 days, motivated by the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 provided by the Director.

He also credited his Chemistry teacher Joychanda for helping him immensely during the period and also narrated that he used to play football whenever he was worn out by the hectic work on the robot as well as his school exams.

Nandalal also expressed happiness that he was able to showcase his robot to the people and added that he wishes to take up various other projects in the future.

Director of School Education, Th Kirankumar lauded Nandalal’s creation and assured that the Department will take up necessary steps to enable Nandalal to participate in the Eastern Science Fair which will be held at Kolkata next month.

He urged the school authority to promote the project as well.

Principal A Sangeeta also assured to provide every necessary assistance to Nandalal and handed over Rs 5000 to him. Johnstone Hr Secondary School Chemistry teacher Indira also provided a financial assistance of Rs 5000 to Nandalal as well.