Class XII exam results likely by Apr 30

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 25: Checking of answer scrips for this year’s Higher Secondary Examination conducted by Council of Higher Secondary School Manipur (COHSEM) , has been completed and as such the results might be declared by April 30.

On the other hand, the result of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam conducted by Board Of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) may be announced in the second week of May.

According to an official source from COHSEM, checking of the answer sheets have been completed and tabulation of the marks is currently underway.

COHSEM is aiming to declare the exam results by April 30, give or take one/two days, the source informed.

A total of 28,020 candidates took part in the exam which was conducted across 91 exam centres. Out of the total number of candidates, 20,323 belonged to science stream, 7,190 belonged to arts stream and 507 belonged to commerce stream.

The exam centres selected from 14 districts of the State (excluding Kamjong and Pherzawl districts).

An extra 2000 candidates took part in the exam, which began from February 19 and concluded on March 28, this year as compared to last year’s number, the source added.

On the other hand, according to a source from BOSEM, two third of the paper checking work for this year’s HSLC exam has been completed.

The source informed that tabulation process will not take much time and as such the result for the HSLC exam, which was taken by 37,167 students, will be declared by the second week of May.

This year’s HSLC exam, which began from February 20 and concluded on March 17, was conducted across 96 exam centres.

Out of the total 37,167 students, 8307 are Government school students, the source added.